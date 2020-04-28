Coronavirus in West Virginia: 11,000 self-employed workers file for benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 11,000 self-employed workers have applied for pandemic unemployment assistance benefits since Friday.

WorkForce West Virginia released the numbers Monday, April 27, 2020.

“It’s been a marathon race to get help to our state’s self-employed workers who’ve lost their livelihoods because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “But folks can be assured that they will be made whole.”

The pandemic unemployment assistance program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment compensation to self-employed workers, independent contractors and gig-economy employees who normally don’t qualify for regular state unemployment benefits.

Those who apply will be notified when their applications are approved and when direct deposit and weekly certifications are available to them. Payments will be retroactively applied dating back to March 29, 2020.For more information about the benefits and a list of documents required during the application process, visit workforcewv.org/cares-act-questions.