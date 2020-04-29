1  of  4
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises five; 165 cases total of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

There is one new death from COVID-19 in Kanawha County. 

The Kanawha-Charleston Health is also awaiting COVID-19 test results for two other individuals who have died.

The current results as of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 are:

  • 104 active
  • 61 closed
  • 5 deaths

