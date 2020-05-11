Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice announces week four plans

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

[Courtesy of the Governor Jim Justices office]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced week four plans for the reopening of the Mountain State.

The plans announced today include the following starting Thursday, May 21, 2020:

  • Indoor/dining restaurants at 50% capacity
  • Large/retail specialty stores
  • State campgrounds to in-state residents
  • Outdoor recreation rentals including kayaks, bicycles, and boats
  • Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
  • Hatfield McCoy Trail System

This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today