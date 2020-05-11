Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice announces week four plans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced week four plans for the reopening of the Mountain State.
The plans announced today include the following starting Thursday, May 21, 2020:
- Indoor/dining restaurants at 50% capacity
- Large/retail specialty stores
- State campgrounds to in-state residents
- Outdoor recreation rentals including kayaks, bicycles, and boats
- Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
- Hatfield McCoy Trail System
