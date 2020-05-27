1  of  3
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont Postponed until the weekend due to weather – SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Coronavirus infections on the rise in 18 states

Coronavirus

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  As America approaches another grim milestone, 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, 18 states are seeing an increasing rate of infections.
 
“This landmark of 100,000 is not going to stop there. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to 150 or 200,000,”  says Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness.  

“We should’ve waited. We rushed too fast,” he adds.
 
Huge crowds at Memorial Day celebrations have health officials concerned another large spike in cases could be on the horizon.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2B8d1nt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today