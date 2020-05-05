Coronavirus: Mask requirements face backlash

(NBC News) Mask requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 are facing a sometimes violent backlash.

Three people are charged in the fatal shooting of a Flint, Michigan security guard who was killed after he told a female customer she needed to wear a mask inside a Family Dollar store.

Meanwhile, police in Holly, Michigan are looking for a man who wiped his nose on a store clerk after she told the customer masks are mandatory.

In Oklahoma, a proclamation requiring masks in Stillwater was downgraded to a request after reported threats of violence against store clerks there.

The issue has become an increasingly divisive focal point in recent weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic.

Pence defended his actions by saying “I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus.”

Two days later the vice president covered his face during a visit to a General Motors plant.

Masks are required or will soon be required on the country’s three largest airlines, as well as Costco and other retailers.

While they can help slow the spread of the virus, especially when worn by people who are infected but may not be showing symptoms, experts have a word of warning.

“The most important thing is social distancing and washing your hands,” says White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx, “and we don’t want people to get an artificial sense of protection because they are behind a mask. “

The Center for Disease Control recommends masks in public settings where social distancing is difficult.

