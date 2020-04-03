Coronavirus safety precautions in place at Roanoke Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Walmart Supercenter at Valley View in Roanoke is enacting certain procedures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yellow caution tape was seen outside the “Grocery” entrance in the early morning hours on Friday, April 3. The “Pharmacy” entrance located on the opposite side of the store was noticeably closed.

Shoppers are asked to wait in line and sanitize their hands before collecting a shopping cart. Once they have completed their purchasing, they are guided through a different door way where they are able to walk out to their vehicles and place the shopping cart in the cart returns located throughout the parking lot.

Walmart is just one of many retailers that are establishing protocols to help shoppers follow social distancing recommendations in-store.

One shopper told WFXR the store usually gets crowded the mornings of both weekdays and weekends.

Employees at the Valley View location were seen constantly sanitizing various areas throughout the store. Cashiers were also seen wearing rubber gloves for personal protection.

According to a custodian who works at the location, the new protocols were enacted last night.

