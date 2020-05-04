Coronavirus: Second wave on the horizon?

(NBC News) As dozens of states relax social distancing guidelines and allow businesses to reopen, health experts are warning a second wave of COVID-19 infections could be on the horizon.

32 states have begun lifting restrictions.

The weekend saw crowds flock to beaches, parks and shopping malls.

“It’s going to take about two weeks, two to three weeks for us to begin to see trends that come out of the changes in social distancing,” says Dr. Tom Inglesby of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.



Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2xBjN3M