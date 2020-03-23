Coronavirus: The Financial Toll

1  of  2
by: NBC's Kelli O'Hara

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  As Americans self-isolate to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses across the country are trying to reinvent themselves to stay afloat, and many employees that are no longer working have little savings to pay their bills and are desperately looking to the government for some help.

California restaurant owner Alex Hult was forced to get creative and change his business model to not just take out, but a new idea, a no-touch grocery store.  He’s now selling what would have been ingredients in his kitchen’s dishes directly to customers.

“We have to pivot,” he says.  “I had 250 employees, I had to let them all go.”
       
