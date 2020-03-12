Coronavirus travel ban: What you need to know

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – On Wednesday, President Trump issued a travel ban from Europe to the U.S. for the next month in response to the global pandemic.

Because of the way President Trump phrased his announcement, some people are confused about how exactly the travel restrictions will work.

Since the announcement, the White House has clarified that all U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and their families members who are currently traveling in Europe are exempt from the travel ban. It’s unclear whether they will need to undergo enhanced screening at U.S. airports when they return to the country.

The move to ban much of incoming travel from Europe also comes as the U.S. warns all of its 327 million citizens to reconsider going abroad at all.

At Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, there is only one airline that goes to Europe and it’s to Dublin, Ireland via Aer Lingus. Ireland has only seen 18 cases of the virus so far and is not included in the ban. The ban also does not apply to countries in the United Kingdom, such as Great Britain.

There has been no mention so far of applying bans on those traveling from the U.S. to Europe, despite the dwindling chances of getting a flight out for weeks.