Coronavirus Warning: No large crowds, no long trips, no cruise ships

(NBC News) Health experts are warning senior citizens and sick people to stay away from crowds as the coronavirus spreads and the government plays catch-up on testing.

“Say no large crowds, no long trips. And above all, don’t get on a cruise ship,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

A ship with 3,500 passengers, nearly a dozen of them sick, is expected to dock near San Francisco Monday.

Nationwide, more than 20 people have died from the virus. More than 500 have been diagnosed.

Washington state has the most cases. Leaders there are considering mandatory measures to keep people apart.

The outbreak is even impacting Congress.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has self-quarantined for two weeks after shaking hands with someone who tested positive.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar is also self-quarantined, and he’s shutting down his D.C. office for a week after having close contact with that same convention attendee as Senator Cruz.

