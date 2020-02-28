Coronavirus: What is self-quarantine?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. is preparing for a potential outbreak of coronavirus as the CDC says it is all but inevitable.

“The president made it out to not be that big of a deal. And then a day or two later the CDC came out and said no it is a serious thing,” Holyoke resident Dave Pinkos responded.

He noted, “Even before that all happened I thought it was a serious thing that could spread. I definitely think it should be taken more seriously than it currently is in this country anyway.”

In western Massachusetts, one family in Pittsfield is being self quarantined.

The state Department of Public Health warned the city that the family would be coming back prior to them returning which lead to the quarantine. 22News spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, about self imposed-quarantines and steps to avoid the spread of disease.

“The individual is a-symptomatic. In other words, there are no symptoms,” she explained. “They want to make sure so they’ll ask the individuals to stay in their homes for 14 days.”

But this is not the first time western Massachusetts has dealt with a potential disease outbreak.

Caulton-Harris says people should always be ready with a go-kit of non-perishable food, water and emergency items in case of an emergency.

The Springfield Health and Human Services said they have a task force dedicated to monitoring their disease prevention strategies in the city.