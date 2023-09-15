COVID-19 cases have been rising lately. But by next week, new booster shots could be available in Vermont to help. The CDC approved them earlier this week, as they recommend anyone six months and older to get the extra protection. Pharmacists say people 60 and older, along with anyone who is immuno-compromised, are most at risk of covid complications.

“While we may have drop reactions from previous vaccines and natural COVID that is waning and that not as effective as it would have been,” Pharmacist Steven Simpson from Kinney Drugs. “New vaccine is important to get to stay protected and healthy,”

Simpson expects to have the boosters on hand next week. He says appointments are preferred and the process typically takes about 20 minutes.

He says it’s also safe to get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID booster.