CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 cases are on the way up as we head into the fall.

Covid-19 has not left, as it continues to mutate and evolve, yet the way we have reacted has changed.

Dr. Armando Paez Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health says we now have more tools at our disposal. Widespread immunity from both Covid-19 infection and vaccination, as well as updated booster shots, is reassuring public health officials.

Even though we still do not know some of the long-term effects of Covid-19, we are much more familiar with it and there are treatment options available, which allows us to head into the fall with much more optimism than in previous years.

“We do have the upcoming booster shot for Covid-19. We do have the flu vaccines that have just been updated and the CDC has already announced that. So I mean these tools are important to help address what may be looming for us this cold season,” said Dr.Paez.

Dr. Paez says we are nowhere near the level of severe Covid-19 cases we have seen over the last few years. Despite this plateau, he emphasized the importance of staying up to date with vaccines, because Covid-19 continues to spread and is able to transmit more easily.

The FDA is expected to authorize updated Covid-19 shots in the coming weeks, which would help keep us from a winter surge.