COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first weekend since children between ages 5 and 11 have been given the go ahead from federal health officials to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 28 million children are now able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. Pfizer’s vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds comes in a smaller dose compared to those ages 12 and up and are given in two doses, three weeks apart.

Currently, there are 500 vaccine sites statewide now offering the 2 dose Pfizer vaccine for kids. The scheduling process for a child isn’t any different than scheduling a shot for an adult. There’s plenty of local appointments available on the state’s Vaxfinder website for this weekend CVS, Walgreens, Big Y and Stop and Shop locally are also providing the vaccine.

In Hampshire County this Sunday, the Northampton Health Department will run a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11.



The clinic will be held at the Elks Lodge on 17 Spring Street in Florence and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments will also be available after school hours for the next six weeks at both the Elks Lodge and several Northampton Public schools