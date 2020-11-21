COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 19 new deaths, 2,991 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 newly confirmed deaths and 2,991 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20

0-19 years: 5,015

20-29 years: 6,186

30-39 years: 4,841

40-49 years: 4,036

50-59 years: 3,923

60-69 years: 2,579

70-79 years: 1,178

80+ years: 880

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,239 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,757,482 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 197,329.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,054 new individuals have tested positive with 244,122 total tests reported.

891 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 187 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,488 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,257 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,991

New Molecular Tests: 109,239

Estimated Active Cases: 37,328

New Deaths: 19

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 215

Total Cases: 6,826

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 231

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,786

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,666

