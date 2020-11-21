COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 19 new deaths, 2,991 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 newly confirmed deaths and 2,991 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
7 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19, 15 moderate
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20
- 0-19 years: 5,015
- 20-29 years: 6,186
- 30-39 years: 4,841
- 40-49 years: 4,036
- 50-59 years: 3,923
- 60-69 years: 2,579
- 70-79 years: 1,178
- 80+ years: 880
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,239 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,757,482 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 197,329.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,054 new individuals have tested positive with 244,122 total tests reported.
891 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 187 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,488 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,257 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,991
- New Molecular Tests: 109,239
- Estimated Active Cases: 37,328
- New Deaths: 19
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 215
- Total Cases: 6,826
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 231
COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,786
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,666
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.