COVID-19 in Massachusetts increases to 646 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health has released the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, increasing to 646 cases as of Sunday March 22.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 24
- Berkshire: 23
- Bristol: 24
- Dukes and Nantucket: 1
- Essex: 60
- Franklin: 2
- Hampden: 12
- Hampshire: 4
- Middlesex: 199
- Norfolk: 75
- Plymouth: 25
- Suffolk: 126
- Worcester: 37
- Unknown: 34
The department also announced earlier Sunday three more COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of deaths to five.
