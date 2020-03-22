COVID-19 in Massachusetts increases to 646 confirmed cases

People walk along a path near a statue of George Washington, behind, in Boston Public Garden, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday, March 17, 2020 he’s not planning to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state but continues to urge people limit their interactions with others to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health has released the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, increasing to 646 cases as of Sunday March 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 24

Berkshire: 23

Bristol: 24

Dukes and Nantucket: 1

Essex: 60

Franklin: 2

Hampden: 12

Hampshire: 4

Middlesex: 199

Norfolk: 75

Plymouth: 25

Suffolk: 126

Worcester: 37

Unknown: 34

The department also announced earlier Sunday three more COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of deaths to five.

Massachusetts DPH reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19