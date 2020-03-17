COVID -19 operations center opening to serve northern Berkshires

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– A COVID-19 operations center has been created to support the needs of northern Berkshire county communities.

The Northern Berkshire Regional Planning Committee in partnership with the City of North Adams has established the Northern Berkshire COVID-19 Operations Center. The purpose is to be a centralized hub for the communities of North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Savoy, New Ashford, Florida and Williamstown, and Stamford, Vermont. It also includes MCLA and Williams College.

The operations center staff will be streamlining all communication and requests to local, state and federal partners.

They have also created phone and email hotlines that will be staffed from 8am-5pm daily. The hotline number is 413-662-3614 and email at nbcovid@gmail.com.

22News received a news release from the Northern Berkshire Regional Emergency Operations Center outlining what the operations center will be focusing on. It reads in part:

“The focus of our hotline is to answer all questions that individuals and agencies may have specific to COVID-19 and what services they may need. In order to be as proactive as possible, we also need to know what services individuals or community members and organizations may be able to offer. We want to strive for partnerships with all community agencies as we recognize their value. We have community liaisons available to receive information immediately. These agencies may include places of worship, homeless shelters, food pantries, libraries, restaurants and many more. The operations center has also prepared for and is able to provide regional point of distribution of assets if necessary. We are also working with our healthcare partners both locally and federally to assist with drive-through testing if warranted. We want our community members to know that we are united. The participating cities and towns have been joining forces to achieve operational success. We ask everyone to please be patient, practice social distancing and focus needs to be to stop the spread. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and we hope that you continue to comply with all recommendations and requirements from our local, state and federal resources.”