COVID-19: Should we still wear face masks?

(WWLP) – Public face-covering requirements have been ordered across Massachusetts for almost three months now due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Back in May, Governor Baker issued an order requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible. This mandate came after positive coronavirus cases began to vastly spread on a global and local level. To prevent more people from being affected by the deadly virus, the CDC also released several guidelines that included the use of face coverings as well.

Infectious Disease Dr. Amanda Westlake from Baystate Medical Center told 22News the way COVID-19 spreads is through tiny respiratory particles that are emitted from the mouth or the nose of an infected person’s cough, sneeze or even when their talking.

“The particles which are called droplets fall to the ground or onto surrounding surfaces within about a six-foot radius of the infected person and that’s where our six-foot social distancing comes in,” Dr. Westlake added.

The primary purpose of wearing a face mask is to contain those respiratory particles and preventing transmission from those who are unknowingly infected. Dr. Westlake broke down the differences between three commonly used masks that have been worn during the pandemic.

Cloth face coverings:

Often homemade

The filtering capacity is determined by how many layers the mask contains and what type of material is used

Surgical masks:

Usually used in healthcare settings

Helps prevents the spread of additional respiratory infections other than COVID-19 such as the flu

Made up of tightend woven material

Waterproof barrier

Doesn’t filter out all particles because they are open around the side

N95 masks:

Used in healthcare settings to take care of patients with known COVID-19 infection

Provides psychical barrier

Provides electrostatic barrier (filters out even the tiniest particles that are less than 5 microns)

Needs to be fit tested to ensure a perfect seal around the nose and mouth

Dr. Westlake says wearing a face-covering doesn’t rule out other health guidelines. You must still maintain a six-foot distance, wash your hands regularly, and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.