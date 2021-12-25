COVID-19 surge in Mass. continues to cancel News Year’s Eve celebrations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With surging COVID-19 cases, more cities and performance venues are canceling their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Gateway City Arts in Holyoke becoming the latest to call off all New Year’s Eve events.

This includes the Vinyl Dance Party in the Divine Theater… and both Deer Tick shows in the Music Hall.

Gateway City Arts will remain closed until mid-January.

A re-opening date will be confirmed once a thorough review of current health and safety recommendations is completed.