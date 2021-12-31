COVID-19 tests for Mass. school districts miss deadline as teachers return to classrooms Monday

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Will Massachusetts school districts be able to return to classes safely on Monday amid COVID-19 surge in the state?

The vendor who committed to supplying tests for Massachusetts School Districts says they will not meet Friday’s delivery deadline.

A representative with the Department of Elementary and Secondary education told 22News in a statement that they have developed an alternative plan, and will be making test kits available for distribution this weekend.

They said more details would be shared with districts on Friday as they get more information. Agawam mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News he wants teachers to have peace of mind before returning to their classrooms on Monday.

“People have been traveling the last 10-12 days, school staff, they have been gathering with relatives. the fact they will have the option to take these tests would be very helpful,” said Mayor Sapelli.

DESE is hoping to distribute 200 thousand at home tests before schools open back up.