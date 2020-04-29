Covid-19 vaccine could be ready sooner than expected

A patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim – and potentially eroding – confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most public health officials had been saying it would take at least a year to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 but now, scientists in England are claiming that one could be ready by this fall.

Researchers at Oxford University have made significant progress recently in the global race to develop a vaccine. Human testing is now underway for their vaccine, and they’re hoping to have it ready for public use by September.

The FDA has strict requirements for vaccines before they are released to the public. But due to the severity of this health crisis, local doctors say they may ease back those requirements.

“They may say there’s no long term data but we know it protects for a couple months at least, so let’s roll it out and watch how it does once it’s already available,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Skiest told 22News progress is also being made right now on an antiviral medication that could help reduce the severity of symptoms.

He added that social distancing protocols would most likely continue for much longer, if it ends up taking longer to develop both a successful vaccine or an antiviral medication.