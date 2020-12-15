COVID-19 vaccine scams are on the way- here’s how to tell the difference

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Following recent approval from the FDA, the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the country. Unfortunately, this gives scammers an opportunity to trick those who are eager to get vaccinated.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is warning the public to be wary, especially during the holidays when scam calls tend to increase.

According to The Federal Trade Commission, consumers should be advised to the following:

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, STOP. That’s a scam. Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

To learn more about scams reported locally, go to the Northwestern District Attorney’s website here.