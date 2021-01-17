COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first case of the COVID-19 variant originating from the United Kingdom has been found here in Massachusetts.

The state Department of Public Health made the announcement late Sunday afternoon.

The person with the variant is a Boston woman in her 20s. She developed symptoms in early January and tested positive for COVID-19.

A genetic sample was then sent to an out-of-state laboratory as part of the CDC’s surveillance process to identify COVID-19 variants.

On Saturday evening, the State Public Health Laboratory was notified of the results. The woman had traveled to the UK and then became sick on the day after she returned to Massachusetts.

She had tested negative prior to leaving the UK.