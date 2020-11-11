COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many are confused about what the protocols are. When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? When am I allowed to return to work? Who should get tested?
Here are the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
What should I do if I’ve had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19?
- Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
- Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
- If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
What is close contact?
- You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more
- You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19
- You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)
- You shared eating or drinking utensils
- They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you
What should I do during quarantine?
- Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
- If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19
When do I start or end my quarantine if I’ve been exposed?
- Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
What are COVID-19 symptoms?
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.
Where can I get tested?
- View the states interactive map showing all testing locations in Massachusetts
- Call your primary care physician