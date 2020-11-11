COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many are confused about what the protocols are. When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? When am I allowed to return to work? Who should get tested?

Here are the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

What should I do if I’ve had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19?

  • Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
  • Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
  • If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

What is close contact?

  • You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more
  • You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19
  • You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)
  • You shared eating or drinking utensils
  • They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

What should I do during quarantine?

  • Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19
  • Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
  • If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

When do I start or end my quarantine if I’ve been exposed?

  • You should stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
  • Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

What are COVID-19 symptoms?

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.

Where can I get tested?

