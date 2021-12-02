Covid rates in Massachusetts reaching new peaks this year

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts hasn’t seen a positive test percentage this high since the all time peak of the pandemic in January.

The last time the state was over five percent was back on January 21st and the City of Springfield is among the communities battling the holiday spike.

Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris of Springfield Health and Human Services said “we have seen this week for the first three days Monday, today and Wednesday, our numbers are in the hundreds.”

Massachusetts is leading the way in vaccination currently #1 in the country with more than 83% of residents with at least one shot.