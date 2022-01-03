COVID testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield closed Monday due to high demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, no additional cars will be allowed access to the COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall due to high demand.
According to a tweet sent by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, it is unclear if any additional cars will be allowed in the lot Monday before the site closes. Drive-through testing at this location on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.
Find a COVID-19 Test
- American Medical Response – Cottage St.: 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri
- 595 Cottage St, Springfield, MA 01104
- Baystate Springfield Carew St. Testing Center: 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 7:30am-12:30pm Sat & Sun
- 298 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104
- Baystate Brightwood Health Center: 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
- 380 Plainfield Street, Springfield, MA 01107
- Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care – Chicopee: 6:00am-3:30pm Mon-Fri
- 1962 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care: 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- 1505 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Transformative Healthcare – Holyoke Community College (Lot M): 7:00am-11:00am Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat / 2:00pm-7:00pm Tue & Thur
- 303 Homestead Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Transformative Healthcare – War Memorial: 2:00pm-6:00pm Mon, Wed, Fri
- 310 Appleton St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Holyoke Medical Center: 7:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri
- 575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield: 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- 18 Union St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- 311 East Main St, Westfield, MA 01085
- Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care – Westfield: 7:00am-1:00pm Mon-Fri
- 140 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085
- Baystate Court St. Testing Center: 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
- 94 Court Street, Westfield, MA 01085
For additional COVID-19 test sites visit Mass.gov.