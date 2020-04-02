1  of  2
Cristo Rey Church Fiesta moved to Fall due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan is moving to September because of COVID-19 concerns.

The family-friendly Cristo Rey Church Fiesta will be from September 11th-13th for the health and safety of the community.

The fiesta attracts thousands of people as well as showcases the rich cultural diversity of the Greater Lansing Community.

The Cristo Rey Church Fiesta has been around since 1979 and is one of the major fundraisers for the church.

El mayor evento latino en Mid-Michigan se mudará a septiembre debido a las preocupaciones de COVID-19.

La fiesta familiar de la Iglesia Cristo Rey será del 11 al 13 de septiembre para la salud y la seguridad de la comunidad.

La fiesta atrae a miles de personas y muestra la rica diversidad cultural de la Comunidad Greater Lansing.

La Fiesta de la Iglesia Cristo Rey ha existido desde 1979 y es uno de los principales eventos para recaudar fondos para la iglesia.

