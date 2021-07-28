Cuomo reacts to new CDC mask guidance

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are reacting to new guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing.

On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC recommended that individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also stated that this fall in K-12 schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Following this announcement, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is now reviewing these recommendations.