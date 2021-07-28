Cuomo reacts to new CDC mask guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are reacting to new guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing.
On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC recommended that individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also stated that this fall in K-12 schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Following this announcement, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is now reviewing these recommendations.
New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest — by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts.New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo