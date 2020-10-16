Cuomo reports little change in New York’s Friday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out an update on the state’s coronavirus progress on Friday afternoon. According to the update, the statewide positivity rate is 1.25%, but within red zone clusters, it’s still 4.84%. Leaving the hot spots out, the positivity rate is 1.14%.

“New York’s numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on,” Cuomo said. “As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it’s going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up—we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks, and remaining socially distant.”

Within red zones, 4,133 test results were reported, yielding 200. In the rest of the state, not counting these red zones, 131,906 test results were reported, yielding 1,507 positives. Although the current red zones represent 2.8% of the state’s population, they represent 11.7% of all new positives on Thursday, and 11.9% for the previous week.

Focus Zone 9/27-10/3

% Positive 10/4-10/10

% Positive 10/11-10/15

% Positive 10/14

% Positive 10/15

% Positive Brooklyn 6.69% 5.86% 5.47% 4.75% 5.47% Queens 2.97% 3.36% 2.50% 2.15% 2.03% Rockland 12.29% 9.77% 5.08% 8.40% 11.26% Orange 24.64% 12.41% 5.90% 7.95% 3.10% All Red Zones 6.91% 6.13% 4.76% 4.84% 4.84% Statewide

(Including Red Zones) 1.25% 1.18% 1.19% 1.09% 1.25% Statewide

(Without Red Zones) 1.02% 1.01% 1.08% 0.99% 1.14% Statewide

(% from Red Zones) 21.8% 17.6% 11.9% 11.5% 11.7%

Friday’s new data is below:

Patient Hospitalization: 918 (+21)

Patients Newly Admitted: 143

Hospital Counties: 42

Number ICU: 200 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation: 97 (+2)

Total Discharges: 78,117 (+111)

Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 25, 628

The governer also announced that there 10 New Yorkers died from COVID since Thursday’s update, bringing the total to 25,628. Here’s a county-by-county geographic of deaths in New York since the outbreak began.

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Chemung 1 Columbia 1 Kings 1 Nassau 3 Steuben 1 Westchester 2

Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 1.2% 0.8% 0.7% Central New York 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% Finger Lakes 0.7% 1.3% 1.5% Long Island 1.0% 1.1% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.6% 1.8% Mohawk Valley 0.1% 0.5% 0.3% New York City 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% North Country 0.1% 0.5% 0.5% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.1% 1.6% Western New York 1.0% 1.6% 1.4%

Here’s that same breakdown for New York’s five boroughs:

Tuesday Wendesday Thursday Bronx 0.8% 1.1% 1.6% Brooklyn 1.9% 1.2% 1.4% Manhattan 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Queens 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% Staten Island 1.3% 1.4% 1.4%

Of the 481,107 total individuals who tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, check out the geographic breakdown: