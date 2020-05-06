Curbside touch-ups: Florida salon still managing to serve clients amid lockdown

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Businesses continue to adapt to the coronavirus lockdowns in creative ways, including one Florida salon that is still managing to serve clients.

J. Joseph Salon, which originally opened in 2007, has been closed for six weeks. But owner Roy Naccour says his business will now offer Curbside Touch-up Kits.

“A lot of guests need their hair done,” Naccour said. “They need to take care of themselves. So, we decided to help our community by providing our guests a little bit of color that will take care of their hairline and their part.”

Customers are encouraged to send a photo of their hair to the salon. A stylist will then mix a custom color that will best cover their roots and hairline. The salon will also provide an applicator brush and detailed application instructions, allowing clients to touch up their style from the safety of their own homes.



“It’s going to get them by until we are able to return to work and provide them with a full color and highlight and the services that they usually get,” Naccour said. “We are only offering this for brunettes to darker hair because it is harder to actually do these kinds of services, especially yourself, if you have blonde hair.”

Naccour said customers will be able to pick up their orders outside the salon. A stylist will hand-deliver the purchase to the customer while wearing a mask and gloves.

“We have No. 1 and foremost our staff and guest safety in mind,” he said.

Touch-up Kits cost around $30, but Naccour says the results are priceless.

“I had one guest call me and said ‘Roy, I am going to plan a candlelight dinner for my husband tonight, put the kids to sleep, watch movies,” he said. “So, we believe your hair is your No. 1 accessory. It’s important to a lot of people, it makes you feel good.”

J. Joseph Salon currently has a staff of 70 stylists. Naccour hopes to reopen its doors next week.

“The State of Florida just announced Phase 1, so we are hoping sometime next week, but we are keeping an eye on everything,” Naccour said. “Even if we do reopen, it will be with social distancing as much as possible. We will operate at 50% or 25% and things of that nature to make sure we are protecting the community.”