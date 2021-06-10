COVID-19 Delta variant prevalence rising across the globe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new COVID-19 variant is becoming a global threat. After it was first reported in India, the Delta variant is now responsible for the most cases in Great Britain.

The Delta variant has spread to over 60 countries, including the U.S, where it accounts for more than 6 percent of all infections. The difference with this variant is that its said to be more contagious than the others, and is also more likely to cause severe disease and hospitalizations.

The reason its more contagious? Mutations help the virus bind more tightly so it makes transmission from one person to another easier. So those who haven’t gotten the vaccine are at the greatest risk.

“All those individuals who have not been vaccinated or even partially vaccinated are at risk for contracting this virus and are at risk of causing symptomatic disease, said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Baystate Health’s Infectious Disease Division.

According to the latest research, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 88 percent effective against the Delta variant. The vaccine only provided 33 percent protection after just one dose.

In Massachusetts, state health officials say prevalence of the the Delta variant is rising. Its accounted for over 150 cases since early spring.