CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A hybrid variant of COVID-19 is starting to cause cases in Europe and the United States but scientists say it’s likely nothing to worry about for now.

Deltacron is a hybrid variant of the Delta and Omicron strains of COVID-19. These hybrid strains happen when one cell becomes infected with two different strains at the same time allowing them to swap mutations.

So far researchers say Deltacron is mostly similar to Delta but with one key element from Omicron, the versatile spike protein that makes it so infectious and evasive to vaccines. That said experts say they aren’t worried for now the hybrid strain is circulating at low levels and seems to be controlled by existing vaccines.