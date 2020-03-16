DHEC: First COVID-19 death reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported the state’s first death related to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility…our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant

DHEC says the patient was from Lexington County and a resident of the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. They are working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

DHEC will alert the public on all COVID-19 related deaths.