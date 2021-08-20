Doctor weighs in on vaccine misconceptions

NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the area, physicians are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Joseph Sellers, Physician Executive for Bassett Medical Group and the President of the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY), tells us about the misconceptions that are still making people hesitant.

“The vaccine is a wonderful tool to have and physicians are encouraging folks to get vaccinated. I just saw a study from the AMA that said it’s like 96% of physicians in America have been vaccinated. so I think the medical world kinda believes in this stuff,” said Sellers.

Many individuals feel that they do not need to be vaccinated if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months. Dr. Sellers tells us that after testing positive once one does have immunity. However, this does not last long.

“There is immunity to COVID from having had the disease but it does not seem to last as long or be as complete as if we get vaccinated. So, I’m telling people following recommendations from the CDC that after they recover get vaccinated so that they have that added protection,” said Sellers.

As the booster shot gets approved, those who are immune compromised will be the first to receive the booster. Dr. Sellers tells us that the side effects from this shot should not feel any different from the first.

“When we vaccinate people we are stimulating their immune system and sometimes that can make you feel fluish or fever achy. So far what I’m reading is that people who have been in the trials of the third dose of the vaccine they’re reaction is about the same as the second dose. no worse,” said Sellers.

Physicians main focus right now is vaccinating the unvaccinated and they want those who do not have confidence in vaccines to reach out.

“You need to talk to someone you trust and background and knowledge to help you through this. and that’s usually the medical providers the doctors that have been taking care of you in other aspects of your life,” said Sellers.