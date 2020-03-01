Dominican Republic reports first case of coronavirus

A view of the stalled construction of the Punta Palmera Condominium at the Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008. The global financial crisis has halted work on this multimillion dollar project overlooking a turquoise sea, turning it into a ghost resort. It is among growing signs that the Caribbean is headed for tough times as construction workers and resort employees are laid off by the hundreds and anticipated peak season bookings are at a trickle. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Health officials in the Dominican Republic have reported the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the tourist-rich Caribbean, a 62-year-old Italian citizen.

Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said Sunday that the man had arrived in the country on Feb. 22 without showing symptoms. He was being treated in isolation at a military hospital and “has not shown serious complications.”

The announcement came shortly before the Braemar cruise ship that had been denied entry to the Dominican Republic due to the virus fears apparently at last found a place to dock the Dutch territory of St. Maarten.