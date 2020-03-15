1  of  104
Closings and Delays
Don’t touch your face! CDC says avoiding face-touching can help prevent coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Don’t touch your face.” It’s a common phrase medical professionals are recently telling people as one method to help prevent getting coronavirus.

“We’ll wash hands a bunch of times. We’ll wipe everything down. I told her ‘Don’t touch anything, don’t touch your face.’ So we’re taking the precautions that we need to,” East Longmeadow resident, Jeff Paolone told 22News.

The mucus membranes on your face are easy entry-ways for coronavirus bacteria. 22News went to Union Station in Springfield to observe how often people touched their faces.

We then filmed 22News reporter Katrina Kincade, to see how many times she touched her face in ten minutes while using the computer. Katrina touched her face, ten times in the ten minutes.

One study done by a university in Australia found that participants touched their face 23 times an hour. Over 44 percent of those touches involved contacting with a mucous membrane, such as their noses.

The Centers for Disease Control’s website says to “avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.”

So why do we touch our faces? Researchers in Germany found that people are typically unaware that they’re touching their face and it’s often when they’re stressed.

Remember that the best way to keep your hands clean is by washing them for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

Trending Stories