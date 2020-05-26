Dozens exposed to COVID-19 at Missouri Great Clips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/NBC News) Dozens of customers of a Missouri Great Clips have been exposed to COVID-19 after two stylists worked for several days while infected with the virus.

Erik Chase is one of the 84 clients who had their hair cut by a stylist who was working at the Springfield location while showing symptoms for COVID-19.

“It’s a big deal. It definitely gives me great concern,” Chase says.

Chase said officials have asked him to stay home until May 31st, 14 days from when he got his hair cut. He must take his temperature twice a day and check in with the health department. He’ll be tested for the virus this week.

He said all customers were wearing masks at Great Clips while he was there, but he saw some stylists who were not. Chase said the stylist who cut his hair was not wearing gloves. More than that, Chase said, the employee who was sick never should’ve been at work.

“They should’ve stayed home,” he said. “I also think that the employer had a great responsibility that if one of their employees wasn’t feeling well, especially with this pandemic, to send their employee home.”

Now, another stylist at that salon has tested positive for COVID-19. They came in contact with 56 more clients, bringing the possible exposure count to at least 140 people.

