1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Shelburne Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus, poison control center warns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Virginia poison control center is reminding residents that they should never drink bleach – and that doing so will certainly not prevent coronavirus.

The Blue Ridge Poison Center said in a letter obtained by WCAV, “There is a lot of confusing, incomplete, and just plain inaccurate information circulating about how to prevent the COVID-19 virus (“coronavirus”) from spreading. Some advice measures simply won’t help, and some could be downright dangerous. The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health warns that drinking bleach will not prevent COVID-19 infections and could cause serious injury.”

While bleach is an effective tool for disinfecting car handles, desktops and other surfaces, the BRPC warns that the cleaning agent can burn one’s mouth, throat and stomach. It can also cause skin irritations, breathing difficulty and vomiting.

When used correctly, however, bleach can play an effective role in killing coronavirus germs outside the body, however.

For cleaning surfaces, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests making a diluted bleach solution with five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.

See more on the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories