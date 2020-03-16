East Alabama Medical Center employee is first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lee County

1  of  2
Breaking News
Canadian Prime Minister closes border to non-citizens Police investigation on Chestnut and Carew Street in Springfield
Watch Live
3:30PM: White House Coronovirus Task Force briefing
1  of  135
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Town Hall Offices All About Learning Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunshine Village Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Spfld. YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Wilb. YMCA of Greater Westfield

East Alabama Medical Center employee is first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lee County

Coronavirus

by: Elizabeth White

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama Medical Center employee who had NOT traveled outside the Lee County area is confirmed to be the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Lee County.
The case was announced Sunday night by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and now we are learning additional details. We are thankful to report the employee is doing well.

“While EAMC has done everything possible to help prevent the spread of the virus in our region, we also believed that it was a matter of time as the virus made its way across America.  Unfortunately, the person with this first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lee County is an EAMC employee,” said EAMC’s John Atkinson. 

While Atkinson cannot divulge this person’s identity, we do know  their symptoms are mild. The employee had not traveled outside of Lee County prior to the symptoms, making this what is considered a “community transmission” of the virus.  

“The employee made a doctor’s appointment once they detected symptoms.  At the appointment, a COVID-19 specimen was collected and submitted for testing. The employee is currently quarantined at home,” said Atkinson. 

Since learning of this situation Sunday night, EAMC has cancelled most elective procedures and are taking all extra precautions in an effort to stop this spread. 

“In addition, we have implemented a plan to perform deep cleaning in all patient care areas. Employees are actively practicing meticulous infection control and the use of personal protective equipment. We are closely monitoring every patient, visitor and employee; and have taken every precaution to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Atkinson.

As a reminder, wash your hands and do not go to work, school or public areas if you are showing any signs of illness or are not feeling well. Anyone exhibiting symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath should call 528-SICK.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories