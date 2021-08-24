Education Commissioner asks for increased authority for school mask mandate

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has asked the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant him authority to mandate masks for all public K-12 schools.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Commissioner Riley has asked the board to meet Tuesday August 24th to vote on the matter. The board plans to meet at 10 a.m. The meeting can be streamed online.

If given the authority, the mask mandate would include all students, teachers and staff throughout the Commonwealth until October 1st where it would then be revisited depending on the most recent CDC public health data.

“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening. With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall,” Jeffrey C. Riley | Education Commissioner

According to the board’s statement, after the October first deadline, those who are unvaccinated would still be required to wear a mask regardless of CDC data. The policy would also allow middle and high schools to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals if the school meets a vaccination rate of at least 80%.

“While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated. This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening. . . “Vaccinations are the best way to keep everyone in the Commonwealth safe, and we will continue to work with school districts to offer vaccination clinics at schools across the Commonwealth.” Gov. Charlie Baker

The mandate would include exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs.