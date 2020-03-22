Emergency child care programs directory released by the state

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has released a directory of emergency child care programs following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement of opening child care sites Saturday.
According the Department of EEC, the exempt emergency child care programs will be the only child care programs that are allowed to operate during this time.
The department asks that people do not contact an emergency child care program unless you require emergency, back-up and drop-in care.
Priority must be given to people including but are not limited to
- health care workers
- essential state and human service workers
- COVID-19 health workers
- grocery store employees
- emergency response personnel
- law enforcement
- transportation and infrastructure workers
- sanitation workers
- DCF-involved families
- families living in shelters
On Saturday, March 21, at a press conference, Baker said the state will open selected emergency drop-in child care services for those who still have to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Baker said over 300 sites are ready to open on Monday.
“Child care is meant to be for those who must report to work. Outside of the obvious emergency responders and medical professionals, this will include critical service workers like grocery store employees,” said Baker.