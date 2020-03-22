Emergency child care programs directory released by the state

**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Samantha Cowen, 2, looks around her daycare center after being dropped off by her father, James Cowen, not pictured, in Washington, Friday, May 16, 2008. James Cowen says that in the event of an emergency this daycare center has a good disaster plan in place. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has released a directory of emergency child care programs following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement of opening child care sites Saturday.

According the Department of EEC, the exempt emergency child care programs will be the only child care programs that are allowed to operate during this time.

The department asks that people do not contact an emergency child care program unless you require emergency, back-up and drop-in care.

Priority must be given to people including but are not limited to

health care workers

essential state and human service workers

COVID-19 health workers

grocery store employees

emergency response personnel

law enforcement

transportation and infrastructure workers

sanitation workers

DCF-involved families

families living in shelters

On Saturday, March 21, at a press conference, Baker said the state will open selected emergency drop-in child care services for those who still have to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Baker said over 300 sites are ready to open on Monday.

“Child care is meant to be for those who must report to work. Outside of the obvious emergency responders and medical professionals, this will include critical service workers like grocery store employees,” said Baker.