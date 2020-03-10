Enhanced cleaning procedures in place at MGM Springfield as a precaution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts has temporarily implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols at their locations across the country in order to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

MGM Springfield spokesman Saverio Mancini told 22News these enhanced procedures include the addition of hand sanitizer stations in high-traffic areas and an increased frequency of disinfectant procedures with focus on:

Faucets, toilet flush levers

Door knobs and locks

Door handles

Handrails

Slot machine handles and armrests

Elevator buttons

Light switches

MGM Resorts reports that they are continuing to communicate with employees and guests to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.