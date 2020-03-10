Enhanced cleaning procedures in place at MGM Springfield as a precaution

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts has temporarily implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols at their locations across the country in order to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

MGM Springfield spokesman Saverio Mancini told 22News these enhanced procedures include the addition of hand sanitizer stations in high-traffic areas and an increased frequency of disinfectant procedures with focus on:

  • Faucets, toilet flush levers
  • Door knobs and locks
  • Door handles
  • Handrails
  • Slot machine handles and armrests
  • Elevator buttons
  • Light switches

MGM Resorts reports that they are continuing to communicate with employees and guests to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

