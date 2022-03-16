(WWLP) – While cases and protection measures fall in the U.S., nearly half of all European countries have recorded increases in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Cases surged by 84-percent in Finland, 45-percent in Switzerland, and 31-percent in the United Kingdom. Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Italy have also recorded double-digit increases over the last seven days.

The rising numbers contrast trends here in the United States where cases and deaths are declining across the country. Infectious disease experts say the European outbreak likely is a result of a sub-variant of Omicron and the relaxation of control measures.