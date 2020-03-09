Families face quarantine as coronavirus spikes in Italian population

1  of  2
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 16 million people are on lockdown in Italy, which is more than a quarter of its population, due to COVID-19.

More than 6,300 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Italy so far, while Germany and Spain are also seeing a spike in the number of cases on Monday. That’s prompting an unprecedented lockdown for more than 16 million people.

Weddings and museums, movie theaters and shopping malls are all affected by the new restrictions.

22News spoke to Giulia Guisa, who attends smith college in Northampton, about how her parents are one of the millions affected by the lockdown in Milan.

“They were actually going to come visit me so it’s kind of freaky to watch them be so isolated from the rest of the world. I’m scared for them and I’m worried about them.”

She said she does keep in contact with them every day, at least twice a day.

All stores close in parts of Italy by 6 p.m. so it’s been difficult for her parents to get the necessary items they need.

She said she hopes to see them soon, once the lockdown is lifted, but it’s unclear when that will be.

