Family of five with ties to Kansas City battles COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People around the metro continue to rally around an Arizona family with ties to Kansas City.

A 31-year-old mother of three, who lives in Arizona, remains on a hospital ventilator as her organ functions continue to decline.

Reyna Lopez first tested positive for COVID-19 in June, along with her husband and 4-month old baby.

“They didn’t have the pleasure of staying at home working from home, so they were out every day continuing to work,” said Victor Lopez, her brother-in-law and Kansas City resident.

The family doesn’t know exactly where they contracted the virus, but while everyone recovered, Reyna’s health would take a turn for the worse. She has been in the hospital 70 plus days and on a ventilator for 5 weeks.

Doctors believe her complications are due to previous Lupus and arthritis diagnosis. The family is now separated while she is treated in the hospital, her husband caring for the newborn and relatives help care for 2-year-old and 4-year-old siblings.

“It’s so heartbreaking seeing all the wires and machines just pumping and helping her stay alive. It’s heartbreaking, it’s not easy,” said Lopez. “Covid can be life-altering, it can tear away everything you know.”

Lopez, is spearheading a fundraising effort to help care for his family during this time of need, who mostly lives in Kansas City. So far raising more than $8,000 for hospital bills that continue to pile up.

“The support out here in Kansas City has been amazing. I never expected this, when we started the GofundMe page it was he, let’s give it a shot and seeing everyone from Kansas City pushing for us, it’s been great.”

Reyna Lopez had her first negative coronavirus test last week. Doctors are considering a lung transplant as they work slowly remove her from the ventilator.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

