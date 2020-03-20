FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg issues statements on COVID-19 precautions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services(CJIS) complex in Clarksburg employs a large number of north central West Virginia residents and is continuing to operate during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The large complex houses fingerprinting services, the Biometric Technology Center, the National Crime Information Center(NCIC), the National Instant Criminal Background Check System(NICS), the Uniform Crime Report(UCR), the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal(LEEP) and the National Data Exchange(N-DEx), along with other services.

FBI CJIS complex in Clarksburg, WV

12 News reached out to FBI officials to ask what COVID-19 precautions were being taken at the complex. 12 News was given this statement:

“The FBI is in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Office of Personnel Management, and other federal agencies tracking the spread of COVID-19 and is taking a comprehensive approach to prepare for a variety of scenarios. FBI operations are directed toward national security and violations of federal law and will continue unabated. In support of our mission, we are enacting measures to protect the FBI workforce, including heightened hygiene practices, social distancing options, like telework and flexible work schedules where appropriate and authorizing only essential operational travel until further notice. The FBI will continue steadfast in our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution throughout this period of national emergency.”

FBI officials also issued a statement specific to the NICS, which handles background checks related to firearms purchases:

NICS examiner

“The FBI is taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their employees while remaining committed to ensuring national security and pursuing violations of federal law. At this time, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Section remains fully operational and will continue to process requests. The NICS Section appreciates the public’s patience during this period of national emergency.”