FBI investigating fake vaccination cards

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — As millions across the country continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, buying fake vaccine cards online is a growing issue.

Once you get a vaccine, you are given a vaccination card, showing proof that you have received a vaccine. However, people are cheating the system and buying fake cards.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI are investigating this growing trend. There’s currently no federal system to authenticate the CDC’s vaccination cards, which makes it easy for scammers to make them.

Experts say a digital verification or QR code may roll out eventually. 22News spoke with the Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Robert Roose following the CDC’s recommendation that to not laminate vaccination cards in case you need it again in the future.

“In terms of laminating it or not I think the idea is that if you need a booster or if it becomes something else in the future you need your card can be accessible so it can be utilized,” Dr. Roose said.

Experts also say that when you get your real vaccine card, don’t take a selfie with it. People are pulling personal information from cards posted on social media.