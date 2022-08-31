SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new booster shots are from Pfizer and Moderna are updated versions of the previous vaccine.

Doctor Megan Gallagher, an infectious disease expert at Baystate Medical Center said this adds to the old vaccine to better address the newer variants as we head into the colder months.

The FDA has approved Moderna for people 18 and up and Pfizer is recommened for people 12 and older.

“The hope is that we are going to see an heightened level of protection against all infections and also a heightened protection against hospitalization, death, severe illness which is really important,” said Doctor Gallagher.

Now that the vaccine is approved by the FDA, it will go before the CDC advisory board for how it should be used.

Doctor Gallagher said this vaccine will likely be for you if you haven’t received a booster since January.

As we head into fall, flu season can also be a concern.

Doctor Gallagher said you should be able to get your covid and flu shots together.

“If you’re just somebody who wants to get it all done with, there is no problem with getting both vaccines at the same time,” she told 22News.

The advisory committee with the CDC is expected to meet Thursday or Friday.