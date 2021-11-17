FDA expected to expand Pfizer booster shot for all adults

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA is expected to open up the Pfizer booster shot for all adults by the end of the week. Moderna is also seeking expanded approval for theirs.

Currently all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are giving a third booster shot to those over 65 or who are at high risk. With the new FDA approval, Pfizer can give the third to shot to any adult 18 and up. Moderna has re-submitted it’s request to do the same Wednesday.

However, for those people are already eligible here in western Massachusetts, they are taking full advantage.

Kyle Vincent of West Springfield told 22News, “I work in enforcement work, security work and I’m with the general public all the time so better safe than sorry.”

Doctors say getting fully vaccinated should be the first priority for people. Pfizer and Moderna boosters are recommended six months after your second shot; Johnson & Johnson two months after.