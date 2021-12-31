FDA plans to expand Pfizer booster eligibility to children ages 12 to 15

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food and Drug Administration is planning to expand eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

NBC News reports that the FDA will expand eligibility to children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days. The news of the pending approval was first reported in The New York Times.

This news comes as the Omicron Variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the United States. Accounting for about 58 percent of all new coronavirus cases for the week that ended Saturday, according to the CDC.

In Massachusetts we saw the largest one day new cases at over 21 thousand positive cases on Thursday, and within the last two weeks COVID-19 cases of children between 12 to 15 in Massachusetts were a little over 45 hundred cases.

The booster has proven to help prevent infection, “Early data on the vaccine is promising against Omicron especially when people are boosted COVID-19 vaccines especially when accompanied by a booster dose are likely to protect against a severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky Director of the CDC.

Infectious disease experts say boosters give your system a larger population of memory cells, that apply to different parts of the COVID spike which make it more likely to combat a variant.

Even if the FDA agrees to expand eligibility the CDC still has to approve it before children 12 to 15 can get the boosters.